Barbara Nell McAlpin

Barbara Nell McAlpin, age 82, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Barbara was born in Beech Bluff, TN on May 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Harrison James and Zadie Barnes Willis. She was married to Wayne B. McAlpin who preceded her in death in 2002. She was a former employee with Black & Decker and a homemaker. She was a member of Westover Baptist Church. Barbara was known as a great cook who enjoyed cooking and carrying for her family. She also enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. She was an avid fan of Elvis music.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Davis (James) of Jackson, TN; sons, Gary McAlpin of Jackson, TN, Kenneth McAlpin of Henderson, TN and Jimmy McAlpin of North Carolina and eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by children, Charlotte McAlpin in 2005, Michael McAlpin in 2007 and Brian McAlpin in 2018.

SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Highland Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Hill and Rev. Donald Lance of Lighthouse Church officiating.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111