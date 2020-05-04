Betsy Gardner Plunk, age 76, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and wife of William K. “Bill” Plunk, departed this life Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020 at Quince Nursing & Rehab in Memphis.

Betsy was born November 18, 1943 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late John Hilary Gardner and Ruby Adams Short Gardner. She was a graduate of Durant High School in Durant, Mississippi, Mississippi University School for Women in 1965, and from Med Tech School in 1966. She moved to the Shelby County, Tennessee area in 1965 and was married January 28, 1967 to William K. “Bill” Plunk. Betsy was employed as a department manager for Wal-Mart before her retirement and they moved to Fayette County in 1997. She was a member of Germantown Church of Christ where she was a Bible School teacher for the 4 and 5 year old children. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and shopping for antiques and will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Mrs. Plunk is survived by her husband of 45 years, William K. “Bill” Plunk of Collierville, TN; two sons, Joseph G. Plunk (Kimmer) of Germantown, TN and Michael A. Plunk (Terri) of Collierville, TN; her sister, Sara Sauer (Karl) of Mountain Home, AR; and five grandchildren, Reagan, Harrison, Skyler, Hazel-Grace and Riley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Fawcett and her brother, Ted Gardner.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Plunk will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Red Banks Cemetery in Red Banks, Mississippi.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.