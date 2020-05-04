Tortoises compete in Kentucky Turtle Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN Newsource) — Get ready for the slowest eight minutes in racing!

It’s the Kentucky Turtle Derby!

With the 146th Kentucky Derby sidelined due to the coronavirus, an alternative race featuring fierce amphibious competitors was put on by Old Forester Bourbon.

Eights turtles with names like Seattle Slow and American Tortuga jockeyed for position, but in the end it was What The Turtleneck who had cause to shell-a-brate!

The champion was surrounded with roses upon his sluggish victory.

This isn’t the first time derby fans were treated to this turtley awesome alternative event. Another was held in 1945, the last time the derby was postponed.