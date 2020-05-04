Wilma Sayden Wood

Wilma Sayden Wood, age 90, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her Jackson residence.

She was born on May 17, 1929 in Henderson, Co. TN the daughter of the late Rufus S. and Estelle Tyler Rogers. She was married to Frank Wood who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of West Tennessee Business College in accounting and was employed with the City of Jackson for approximately thirty years. She was a member of the North Jackson Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school during her younger years, as well as being a member of the benevolence group. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her husband and children.

She is survived by her sons, Roger Wood of Jackson and Ronnie Wood and wife Ginger of Decatur, AL; her brother, Jimmy Rogers of Cookeville, TN and three grandchildren, Tyler, Ben, and Rebecca Wood.

SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Chris Pressnell, minister officiating.

Family will be serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to North Jackson Church of Christ, 2780 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305, or Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead St. Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204.

Arrington Funeral Directors, W. University Parkway 668.1111