Clara Jean Chism 91, of Jackson passed away on May 4, 2020 at Bells Nursing Home. Mrs. Chism was born on September 30, 1928 in Ripley, TN to the late Charles and Emily Wade Moore. She was in retail and worked for many years at Woolsworth and retiring as a Human Resource Manager for Kmart. Mrs. Chism was a longtime member of Madison Baptist Church, as well as a member of Faithful Workers Sunday school class. She is survived by her children Jean Lawrence, Dan Chism (Linda), Don Chism (Sherry), Eddie Chism (Mercedes), and Debbie Mann. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Other than her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Chester Chism which were united in marriage on May 26, 1946, 3 sisters, 1 brother and 1 great grand-child Rosalee Mann. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family only service and interment in Highland Memorial Gardens. Active pall bearers to serve are: Jeremy Chism, Chris Chism, David Mann, Ron Blackwell, Colin Blackwell, David Exley. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ​Madison Baptist Church, your churches Mission Fund or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.2.jdrf.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. www.gasmithandsonsfuneralhome. com