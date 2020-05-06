Michael Eugene “Mike” Wilhite, age 64, resident of Rossville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.

Mike was born February 2, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of JoAnne “JJ” Rogers Wilhite and the late Freddie Eugene Wilhite. He was a graduate of Memphis Preparatory School and was of the Christian faith. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps in 1976 and served in law enforcement for over 25 years. He served with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Rescue Division, Moscow Police Department, and retired as a Sergeant Criminal Investigator with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Mike was an outdoorsman who enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, going to the beach, boating, working in his yard and being around bodies of water. He loved all of his many pets.

Mr. Wilhite is survived by his wife, Janet Grace Jackson; his daughter, Hannah Pressley (David); his son, Chris Wilhite (Christina); his mother, JoAnne “JJ” Wilhite; two sisters, Sherrie Nicholson and Wendy Saylor; five grandchildren, Ava, Cara, Amos, Chloe June and Trae; and his great-granddaughter, Addie Claire. He was preceded in death by his father, Freddie Eugene Wilhite and his son, Brandon Heath Wilhite.

Memorial Services for Mr. Wilhite will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A visitation for Mr. Wilhite will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

