Anthony Ray “Tony” Spicer

Anthony Ray “Tony” Spicer, age 51, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life January 7, 2020.

Tony was born May 15, 1968 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of Marilyn Bobbitt and the late Melvin Ray Spicer. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and had been a lifelong resident of the Somerville, Memphis and Oakland areas. Tony was a member of Warren Community Church in Somerville and was passionately employed as a welder with Pickle Iron Company.

Mr. Spicer is survived by his mother, Marilyn Bobbitt of Oakland, TN; three uncles, Harvey Bobbitt (Joan), David Bobbitt (Donna) and Nathan Bobbitt (Susan); two aunts, Patsy Sue Gladish (Norman) and Irene Brooks (Ronald); four nephews, Gary Rush, Brent Spicer, Will Spicer and Dustin Roberson; two nieces, Kristy Rayford and Tonya Tielens; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Richard Tielens,. Taylor Tielens, Breanna Redmon, Zoe Brasher, Jordan Spicer, Danny Rayford, Jr. and Zaylee Spicer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Ray Spicer; his sister, Donna Faye Spicer; and his brother, Robert Douglas Spicer.

Graveside Services for Mr. Spicer will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Pleasants Cemetery near Rossville with Bro. Jeremy Arnold of Henderson, Tennessee officiating.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.