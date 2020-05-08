Martha Streety Morris was born in Aberdeen, MS on June 30, 1945 to John and Mel Streety. She grew up in Amory, MS where she graduated high school in 1963 and married her high school sweetheart, William Larry Morris, on January 8, 1966. They were blessed with Melissa, Brad, and John before moving to Jackson, TN in 1970. It was here that Martha continued her education and graduated from Lambuth College in 1978. She loved her 30 years as an elementary teacher and middle school librarian. After retirement she continued to serve in the church library at West Jackson Baptist Church where she and Larry are members.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents and a precious granddaughter, Brittany Anne Morris. She is survived by her husband Larry, sons Brad Morris (Christie) and John Morris and daughter Melissa Knighton (Terry); grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth Knolton and Chance Morris; great grandsons Bobby Lynn, Brandon, and Braxton. She is also survived by sisters Nancy Myers (Larry) and Mary Rye (Kenny), 6 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews.