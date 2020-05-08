UT Martin Advisory Board discusses COVID-19, enrollment plans

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin Advisory Board brought up important issues during its virtual summer meeting on Friday.

The topics included the COVID-19 campus report, a review of their enrollment plan and discussions about the annual operating budget.

Chancellor for the university, Keith Carver, said that the university is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and whether or not to have on-campus sessions in the fall.

Carver says even if students are back on campus, things will be very different.

“Certainly more online offerings, especially in larger classes. Even looking at how people do office hours and advising,” Carver said.

They also mentioned that six UTM students tested positive for the coronavirus, but none of the six had contracted it on campus. All were cases in their home counties.

Carver mentioned that the number of incoming students set to enroll for next year is only up by less than 2 percent from last year. Typically, it’s closer to four percent.