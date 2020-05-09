A Beautiful Mother’s Day Forecast

Weather Update – 10:53 p.m. – Saturday, May 9th –

It warmed up nicely through the afternoon with many areas seeing highs in the low to middle 60s today. This continues the below average temperature pattern we’ve been dealing with for much of the month so far. Tonight will be another cool, calm and clear night with lows in the upper 30s, lower 40s. Rain free conditions are expected through the holiday weekend.

MOTHER’S DAY: Highs will manage to warm up near the 70s Sunday afternoon. A dry cold front will be passing through during the afternoon. Rain chances are not likely, but a pop-up shower is possible in our most northern counties. On top of that it will be windy at times.

We have another dry day in store Monday, until the next rain maker arrives by Tuesday. By then the pattern returns to a more warm and wet one, with 80s returning before next weekend. Temperatures are trending to be warmer than average through next weekend as well. There will be a chance for some showers and storms almost everyday through Tuesday this upcoming week.

