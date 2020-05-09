Pet of the Week: Rocco

Meet Rocco!

Rocco is a 4-month-old puppy who came to Saving The Animals Together rescue after being surrendered by his owner to a local animal shelter.

Rocco is full of life and waiting for his next big adventure. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to play.

He would do well with a family who wants a friend to grow up with the kids or an active family who likes to get out and explore new places. He also enjoys his downtime with cuddling on the couch while enjoying a good movie.

Rocco has completed his medical care and will be ready to meet his forever family soon.

If you think Rocco would fit into your family go to savingtheanimalstogether.org.

To put in an application, call (731) 313-7828.

As a reminder, due to the pandemic stat will only be doing virtual meetings with the dogs.