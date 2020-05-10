Cooler Conditions To Return Briefly

Weather Update – 7:13 p.m. – Sunday, May 10th –

It was a beautiful Mother’s Day across the Mid-South. Highs reached the lower 70s across the area and it was a bit windy, with winds out of the northwest from 10-20 mph. They will calm down into the evening, with another clear and cool night in store. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s with a cooler day in store for Monday.

A dry cold front is moving through West Tennessee tonight and will bring in some cooler than average temperatures tomorrow and into Tuesday. Highs are expected in the low 60s during that time. Monday will start off mostly sunny, but cloud cover will increase into the day. All this is ahead of our next rain maker, with scattered showers possible as early as Monday night.

Rain chances will be on the lower side through the week, being mainly on-and-off through Tuesday. The next best chance for showers and some scattered storms will be entering the weekend. At the same time we will start to see the return of warmer conditions, with a warming trend through the end of the week. It will start to feel almost summer-like, with highs in the low to mid-80s starting Thursday.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com