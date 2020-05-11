Louisville Zoo offers Zoom calls with animals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — For video conference calls that are starting to get humdrum, the Louisville Zoo has some guests to keep things lively.

People using Zoom to communicate with fellow workers or family during the coronavirus pandemic can make a $75 tax-deductible donation to have Fitz the elephant or Qannik the polar bear, among others, make an appearance.

The zoo said in a news release that Sunni the sloth, Petey the camel and some of the gorillas and giraffes are also available to participate.

Zoos worldwide have been using social media and other online platforms to engage with people and raise some much-needed cash.