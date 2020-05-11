Nancy Wimpee

Nancy was born on April 24, 1941 in Jackson, TN to the late Benjamin David Wimpee, Jr. and LaGaytha Evelyna (Evelyn) Thomason Wimpee. She graduated from Beech Bluff High School in 1958. She was a retired technician at Proctor and Gamble and was Christian by faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Anthony McAlister and Benjamin McAlister; her sister, Patricia Jean Wimpee and her brother, Orville Lee Wimpee.

She is survived by her son, Carlton McAlister of Pinson. There will be a private burial at Rocky Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, the family has requested that memorials be directed to AseraCare Hospice, 1386 Union University Dr., Ste E., Jackson, TN 38305. George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555.