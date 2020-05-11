Retired seniors become volunteer DJs for new radio show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Retirees in multiple states have become volunteer DJs for a new online radio hour known as Radio Recliner.

The 60-minute show began airing last month, starting with retirees in Middle Tennessee, recording from their recliners quarantined due to concerns over COVID-19.

The show has since taken off, with seniors in assisted-living facilities in Georgia, Alabama and others jumping at the chance to be a DJ after being secluded because of strict social distancing rules.

Listeners can also send song requests to dedicate to family or friends, which are included in the daily show.

Fresh content airs weekdays at noon, with previous segments playing in rotation.

To dedicate a song or to volunteer to become a DJ, click here or call (855) 863-0050.