Community, National Guard show support for healthcare workers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Healthcare workers at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital witnessed a once in a lifetime sight during their shift on Tuesday.

“It’s just a way for us to show our appreciation towards those workers,” said Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner.

Community members and first responders gathered in the parking to show their support for healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Jackson Fire Department and Madison County Fire Department hung an American flag on their fire trucks to salute the healthcare workers.

“With everything that’s going on, all of our healthcare workers are working hard. They get left out a lot of time, but they’re truly first responders as well,” Turner said.

As part of that salute, the Tennessee National Guard also flew over Jackson as part of a state flyover.

Viewer video shows the aircraft flying over West Tennessee Healthcare’s North Hospital. A few others from the area also saw the aircraft fly over.

Doctors, nurses and other hospital staff gathered at the hospital windows and outside to watch the crowd cheer, honk and wave.

“It meant a lot to us to see them showing our appreciation to them, and for them to see it,” Turner said.

The Tennessee National Guard says they appreciate all the community support for both the flyover and all the healthcare workers in Tennessee who are on the front lines.