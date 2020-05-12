Officials discuss parks, programs amid COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Conservation Board and the Madison County Parks and Recreation Department held a virtual meeting Tuesday, discussing the status on parks and programs during COVID-19.

They discussed the future of certain county parks, with some staying closed until further notice.

The bigger topic at hand was the future of the Beech Bluff Recreational Center.

Madison County Parks and Recreation Department Director Ed Smith said COVID-19 impacts could cause the center to be closed for good due to cost saving measures.

“And so we talked with them, and they had said Issac Lane or Rose Hill, and we got the final word that Rose Hill would be a place that we could relocate,” Smith said.

Smith says that they are talking with the school districts on using certain schools for the summer camps.

He also said discussions are underway on whether the center could be used as a rental spot for certain events.

The Madison County Commission will vote on the 20/21 budget Monday.