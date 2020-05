Charlotte Fawcett Matlock

SERVICES:

With controlled social distancing restrictions, the family will be receiving friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a service to follow at 3:00 PM Friday, May 15, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.

A complete notice is to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donation be made to Gideon’s International, the Dream Center of Jackson or RIFA