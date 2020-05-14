Becky L. Smith
Becky L. Smith, age 70, died Wednesday morning, May 13, in her home surrounded by her family, after a
long battle with cancer. She was born September 2, 1949, the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth Harris
Smith. A graduate of Beech Bluff High School, she then graduated and earned her master’s degree from
Union University. She taught American History at Jackson-Central-Merry High School during the early to
mid-1970’s before moving to California and working for the State of California.
Becky was married John Michael (Mike) Hogan for 28 years, and they returned to Jackson in 2005 after
her retirement.
Other than her husband John, she is survived by a stepson, Will Hogan, a brother, Tommy Smith and
wife Terri, grandchild Aaidin, and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and who were all
very special to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Danny E. Smith, and a sister,
Mary Ann Wienburg.
There will be no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Jude
Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org.
