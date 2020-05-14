Becky L. Smith, age 70, died Wednesday morning, May 13, in her home surrounded by her family, after a

long battle with cancer. She was born September 2, 1949, the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth Harris

Smith. A graduate of Beech Bluff High School, she then graduated and earned her master’s degree from

Union University. She taught American History at Jackson-Central-Merry High School during the early to

mid-1970’s before moving to California and working for the State of California.

Becky was married John Michael (Mike) Hogan for 28 years, and they returned to Jackson in 2005 after

her retirement.

Other than her husband John, she is survived by a stepson, Will Hogan, a brother, Tommy Smith and

wife Terri, grandchild Aaidin, and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and who were all

very special to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Danny E. Smith, and a sister,

Mary Ann Wienburg.

There will be no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Jude

Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org.