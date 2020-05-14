Leslie Ann Johnson Martin

Leslie Ann Johnson Martin, 51, died Monday, May 11, 2020. Born July 18, 1968 in Jackson, TN, she is the daughter of Leslie W. Johnson, Jr. and Betty Lovell. Her passion was her grandchildren and enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles.

Leslie Ann is survived by her father, Leslie W. Johnson, Jr. and wife Lynn, mother, Betty Lovell, one son, Hayden Clayton and wife Melissa, a son-in-law, Jay Thomas, six grandchildren, Hunter and Kaylee Thomas, and Braylen, Talon, Allynna, and Ellie Grae Clayton, two sisters, Gwen Golden and husband Scott, Susan Lovelace and husband Mark, and ex-husband Buster Martin. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Chasity Thomas. Leslie Ann will be missed by many other family members and friends.

SERVICES: A visitation and funeral service will be held for family only. The funeral service will be webcast live Friday, May 15 at 11:00AM at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com and will be viewable for 30 days. Burial will be in Old Friendship Cemetery in Finger, TN, immediately following the service.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.

