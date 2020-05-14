Mary Harvey Carpenter, age 90, resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and wife of the late Lester “Buddy” Carpenter, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, May 11, 2020 at Canterfield of Oak Ridge.

Mary was born April 23, 1930 in Mason, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Boothe Harvey and Mary Lea Carruthers Harvey. She grew up on the family farm and moved to Memphis, Tennessee in 1948 to live with her aunt and attend cosmetology school. Mary was married to Lester “Buddy” Carpenter in 1950 and they brought up their family in Brunswick, Tennessee, a small town in Shelby County, Tennessee. She was actively involved in the Home Demonstration Club, the neighborhood quilting circle and her church, Brunswick Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mary changed her membership to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church after moving to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, 16 years ago to be near her daughter.

Mrs. Carpenter is survived by her son, Bill Carpenter (Louise) of Kansas City, MO; her daughter, Leslie Snodgrass (Greg) of Oak Ridge, TN; her brother, Harold Harvey of Somerville, TN; four grandchildren, Marybeth Snodgrass, Sam Snodgrass, Neil Carpenter and Anna Martinez; four great-grandchildren and her beloved dachshund, Willie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester “Buddy” Carpenter who died May 22, 2009; her parents, Boothe and Mary Lea Harvey; and two brothers, Richard Harvey and Thomas Harvey; and her sister, Linn Carter.

She will be forever remembered for her selfless giving, kind spirit and volunteering heart.

Mary’s family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care giving to her at Canterfield, from her hospice nurse, Juliana, and the team at Amedisys Hospice.

Private Graveside Services for Mrs. Carpenter will be in the Belmont Cemetery in Mason, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801 or First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 127 Lafayette Drive, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.