Scattered Showers And Storms To Arrive Friday

Weather Update – 8:30 p.m. – Wednesday, May 13th

It was a mostly dry day across West Tennessee. Some areas saw isolated showers in the afternoon otherwise, it’s been warm and slightly humid. We saw a high of 82°F in Jackson with breezy conditions. Strong southerly winds up to 10-15 mph continue to bring warm, moist conditions into the area. Tonight will be mild thanks to the considerable cloud cover preventing us from cooling down rapidly. Lows are expected in the mid 60s.

Rain has returned to the forecast! As early as late Thursday, early Friday we’ll start to see some scattered showers and storms pop-up as several waves move through the Mid-South. A line segment moving through in particular could hold a few strong storms sometime Friday afternoon, which is why areas west are under a marginal risk. Right now severe levels are on the lower side thru the weekend.

On top of the scattered storms, it will feel a bit hot and muggy this weekend as highs near the mid 80s. A cold front will approach the area Sunday into Monday, which will push a final round of widespread showers and storms. We will be clear from the wet weather come Monday afternoon, with slightly cooler and less humid conditions, and highs in the mid 70s starting the new week.

