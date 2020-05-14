Syble Milam

Syble Milam, age 91, passed on Wednesday, May 12, 2020 at West TN State

Veterans Home after a long illness. She was born in Madison County, the eldest

child of O.T. and Beulah Cavness Duke.

Syble attended Spring Creek Elementary School and was a 1947 graduate of North

Side High School where she lettered in basketball. After high school, she

attended Union University.

Prior to marrying her husband, Bruce Milam, on February 10, 1951, she worked as

a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone in Jackson. After their marriage, she

devoted herself to her family and community, working for a brief period at Sears.

Her passion was supporting Browns United Methodist Church and the old Brown’s

Elementary School. She served as the Chairperson of the Stew Committee,

preparing the Brunswick stew that was sold from Brown’s booth at the West

Tennessee State Fair. She worked in the Brown’s Church bazaars, attended the

women’s Grace Circle and was a member of the Joe Spain Sunday School Class. At

Brown’s Elementary, she served as a substitute teacher, supported the 4-H Club,

Boy Scouts and Dixie Youth Baseball. Syble loved to sew, can, cook and garden.

Syble was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, sister, Freda, and her mother

and father. She is survived by her three sons, Jerry (Charlene) Milam of Jackson,

TN; Larry (Christy) Milam of Dallas, TX; and Gary Milam of Memphis, TN; four

grandchildren: Melissa, Ben, Angela and Matt, and one great grandchild; Lily. She

is also survived by her brother, Paul (Margie) Duke of St. Louis, MO.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Brown’s United

Methodist Church.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 3:30pm, at Browns

Cemetery with Bro. Steve Douglas officiating. Family has requested due to Covid-

19, all who attend to practice social distancing guidelines.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com