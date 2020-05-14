Thomas (Tommy) F. Crow

Thomas (Tommy) F. Crow, age 90, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Memphis, TN.

He was born to the parents of Henry and Laurice Winston Crow in Jackson, TN.

He was retired from Tennessee Department of Transportation as an Engineer

Surveyor. He loved landscaping and gardening and was a member of South

Jackson Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Doris Warren Crow of Jackson, TN; three

sons, Mark (Lisa) Crow of Humboldt, TN; Steve (Kathy) Crow of Jackson, TN; Scott

(Linda) Crow of Ft. Smith, AR; one daughter, Kathy Jordan of Bells, TN; one

stepdaughter, Lisa Thompson of Jackson, TN and one stepson, Allen (Selena)

Thompson of Jackson, TN; one grandchild, six great-grandchildren, and two great

great grandchildren.

There will be no services for Mr. Crow at this time but keep the family in your

prayers.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com