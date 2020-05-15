Hot And Humid With A Few Storms For Saturday

Weather Update – 8:05 p.m. – Friday, May 15th –

It was mostly quiet during the afternoon as showers and storms struggled to form. We’ve mostly seen a few isolated showers in spots, mainly north of I-40 otherwise, it’s been quiet! Tonight will be another warm and slightly muggy night thanks to dew points in the upper 60s. Morning lows are expected to stay in the mid 60s once again, almost 10°F warmer than average.

More showers and storms expected this weekend, although lower chances for Saturday. Most of the showers will be diurnally driven, or fueled by the heating of the day. With warm, moist out of the south still pooling in, it’ll feel hot and muggy. Highs could near the mid 80s Saturday afternoon. The best chance to see a pop-up t’shower will be late afternoon and into the evening.

As for the rest of the weekend ahead, rain chances will begin to increase heading into Sunday. A cold front is expected to approach the Mid-South by late Sunday, early Monday. Showers and storms will be more likely and widespread Sunday ahead of that. After the front moves through conditions next week will be cool but refreshing to start, and a dry pattern is expected to stick around as several days of rain-free conditions are expected.

