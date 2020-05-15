On April 30, 2020, Howard Edward Hughes was discovered deceased of natural causes at his home in Lexington, Tennessee.

He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on June 3, 1950. Mr. Hughes served in the United States Army from October 1969 to August 1971. He was both a Vietnam and Desert Storm combat veteran.

Howard served in Vietnam from January 1970 to August 1971 with Company D, 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion (AH) and with F Troop, 1st Squadron, 9th Calvary Regiment, 1st Calvary Division. He also served eight years as a Chinook crew chief in the Texas Army National Guard and deployed to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. During his military service he was awarded the Purple Heart, Air Medal with “V” device for valor, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M device, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Kuwait Liberation Medal.

Howard – or “Eddie”, as he was called by family members, loved his God, his country, his family and veteran friends. He adored his dogs, flying in helicopters, comic books, rock music, Texas brisket and barbecue, and the Dallas Cowboys. He had a special brotherly love for veterans and would often go out of his way to help anyone in need. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 30 years, Beverly Ann Hughes; his father: Howard Hughes Sr.; his mother: Carolyn Hinton; and his sisters: Sandra Chaney and Kay Holloway. He is survived by his sister: Viki Kimbrough; his nephews: William (Dawn) Chaney and James Kroening; and his niece Robyn Jonson.

Funeral arrangements for Howard E. Hughes handled by George A. Smith & Sons. He will be laid to rest at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

Attachments area

Preview attachment howard-hughes-jackson-tn-obituary.jpg

howard-hughes-jackson-tn-obituary.jpg

104 KB

On April 30, 2020, Howard Edward Hughes was discovered deceased of natural causes at his home in Lexington, Tennessee.

He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on June 3, 1950. Mr. Hughes served in the United States Army from October 1969 to August 1971. He was both a Vietnam and Desert Storm combat veteran.

Howard served in Vietnam from January 1970 to August 1971 with Company D, 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion (AH) and with F Troop, 1st Squadron, 9th Calvary Regiment, 1st Calvary Division. He also served eight years as a Chinook crew chief in the Texas Army National Guard and deployed to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. During his military service he was awarded the Purple Heart, Air Medal with “V” device for valor, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M device, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Kuwait Liberation Medal.

Howard – or “Eddie”, as he was called by family members, loved his God, his country, his family and veteran friends. He adored his dogs, flying in helicopters, comic books, rock music, Texas brisket and barbecue, and the Dallas Cowboys. He had a special brotherly love for veterans and would often go out of his way to help anyone in need. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 30 years, Beverly Ann Hughes; his father: Howard Hughes Sr.; his mother: Carolyn Hinton; and his sisters: Sandra Chaney and Kay Holloway. He is survived by his sister: Viki Kimbrough; his nephews: William (Dawn) Chaney and James Kroening; and his niece Robyn Jonson.

Funeral arrangements for Howard E. Hughes handled by George A. Smith & Sons. He will be laid to rest at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

Attachments area