Mary Louise Sanford Finley

Mary Louise Sanford Finley, age 92 of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 29, 1928 in Chester County, TN to the late Robert Lott and Mary Elizabeth Haltom Sanford. She was married to J. Walter Finley, Jr. on June 6, 1947, and they celebrated 72 years of marriage. She was co-owner with Walt in the family business, Finley’s Pharmacy at Highland Park for 41 years.

Lou will always be remembered for her love of writing letters to her family and her friends. She averaged 300 letters a year. These letters were always descriptive, and filled with her happy memories and maybe a pressed and dried flower or leaf. Most people say they saved every one they received. She also took thousands of pictures, and faithfully put them in albums which she labeled by the year. These albums are the history of her adult life, and each member of her loving family. She also wrote daily in beautiful journals, which tell not only about her day, but are scrapbooks with poems and pictures and keepsakes. She will always be remembered for her love of life, and everything and everyone in her world, especially her devoted husband.

Lou was Grandmommy to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them all the best, and will always be remembered for her love of reading stories, taking long walks, and special times shared with each one. She always stopped to play.

She was a member of Campbell Street Church of Christ where she taught Wednesday night Bible study to the fifth graders for 42 years. She dearly loved her church family, and was greatly looking forward to her life in the presence of her Lord!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her only brother, Howard Sanford, in 2012.

She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, J. Walter Finley, Jr. of Jackson, her daughters Suzannah (Terry) Yanessa, and Melissa (Binford) Kimes. She had 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Henderson City Cemetery in Henderson, TN. George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel. (731) 427-5555.