Pet of the Week: Dezi

Meet Dezi, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Dezi is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is between one an two years old and full of love!

Dezi is up to date on shots and is heartworm negative.

She is very calm and loving. She loves playing with her toys and the other dogs at the shelter.

Dezi was surrendered to the shelter by her owners, and unfortunately, Brownsville has a breed ban so she has to find a home outside of the city.

If you think Dezi would fit into your family, call the Brownsville-Haywood County Animal Shelter at (731) 772-2908.