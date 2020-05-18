Doris June Rainey

Doris was born on July 17, 1931 in Carroll County, TN to the late DeRoy and Raymouth Jones Hughes. Doris was a member of Lesters Chapel United Methodist Church. She had a passion for cooking and devoted her life to her 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles G. Rainey.

She is survived by Her children Charles Rainey (Jean) of Jackson, Lisa Roe of Knoxville, TN, Paul Rainey (Young Hui) of Gulfport, MS, Mark Rainey (Mary Ann) of Milan, TN, Mary Anne McIntosh (Don) of Jackson, Michael Rainey (Kathy) of Bartlett, TN and 9 Grandchildren and 12 Great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1 pm at Highland Memorial Gardens. Friends and family that wish to attend are welcome. George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel. (731) 427-5555