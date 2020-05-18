Feeling Fresh Into Tuesday

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Monday, May 18th –

It was a mild and dry day across the Mid-South after the last of the lingering showers moved out this morning. Cooler air out of the northwest is following behind the front which is why highs were cooler than this weekend. We saw a high of 74°F in Jackson today.

It’ll be a refreshing night in store with lows in the mid 50s and variable cloud cover, either partly or mostly cloudy. Winds will continue to be light of the northwest into tomorrow. It’ll be even cooler for Tuesday with many spots struggling to even reach 70 degrees.

There is a small chance to see spotty showers over the next 48 hours as a cut off low moves further east. As it does the weather pattern will start to shift, with highs back into the mid 70s by Wednesday, and in the 80s by Friday. The warming trend is expected into the weekend where we could possibly see some of the warmest weather of the year so far, with areas warming into the upper 80s.

