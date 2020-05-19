Joseph Todd Chilcutt, age 58, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence in Brownsville, TN. Private Family Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Mike Young officiating.

Todd Chilcutt, was born on January 22, 1962 in Dyersburg, TN. He was self-employed as an electrician and a plumber for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding Harley motorcycles, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Delaine Chilcutt of Brownsville, TN; one son, Josh Chilcutt of Crockett County.; one daughter, Holly White of Madison County.; his mother, Barbara Holt (Mike) of Alamo, TN and one sister, Lucinda Chilcutt of Alamo, TN. He leaves the legacy of his 4 grandchildren, Eli Chilcutt, Drake White, Lanie Chilcutt, and Koby White. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Chilcutt, and one sister, Suzanne Shoaf.

Pallbearers for Mr. Chilcutt include Andy Pruitt, Pete Elrod, Mike Keen, Justin Emerson, Dalton Shoaf, Roy Kellum and Keith Toliver. In lieu of flowers, family has requested memorials to the Brownsville Humane Society, c/o Alice Nunn, P.O. Box 565, Brownsville, TN 38012, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the Chilcutt Family will have a Private Family Burial. You are encouraged to visit our website at www.leaandsimmons.com to leave your personal condolences for the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.