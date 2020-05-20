Tony K. Baxter age 61, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Savannah, TN on June 10, 1958 to the late Otis Baxter and Myrtle Hunt Baxter. He worked as a towboater for many years and then pursued a career in truck driving for over 22 years. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Annie Sue Baugus Whitman.

His is survived by his second wife, NorRean Baxter of Lexington, TN; four sons: Thomas Baxter of Murfreesboro, TN, David Baxter (Danielle) of Adamsville, TN, Andrew Baxter of Lexington, TN, Kevin Baxter (Hannah) of Savannah, TN; one daughter: Amy Keen (Jeremiah) of Lexington, TN; three step children: Todd Shaffer of MN, Lee Shaffer of Lexington, TN, Amy Franks of Boliver, TN; one sister: Sharon Grove of Counce, TN; and he leaves behind a legacy of 11 grandchildren.

The Baxter family has chosen cremation per Mr. Tony’s wishes and further information will be announced as information becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.