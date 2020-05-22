A Hot And Muggy Holiday Weekend Ahead

Weather Update –10:45 p.m. – Friday, May 22nd –

After a stormy afternoon and evening, a quieter night is expected. Highs today were in the low 80s for Jackson, with some towns seeing highs near the mid 80s. Expect it to be a mild night thanks to a warm front lifting into the area. It’ll keep overnight lows around the upper 60s for many. There is still a chance for some isolated showers to pop-up in the early morning hours.

A hot and humid pattern is in store through the holiday weekend! Thanks to the warm, moist air mass pushing through overnight we will see highs near the upper 80s these next several days. Some pop-showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening, but they should die down once they lose the heating of the day.

Because of the humidity it could feel hotter than it really is. With places are expecting highs in the upper 80s, the humidity could make it feel like it’s in the lower 90s. The summer pattern will persist into next week, including Memorial Day. The chances for showers and storms is also expected to last through the new week and possibly to end the month, as trends show above average temperatures and wetter than average conditions into June.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

