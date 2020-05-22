Birdsong Drive-In to host TobyMac concert

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Birdsong Drive-In announced Friday they will host a TobyMac concert on June 28.

TobyMac is multi-platinum, seven time Grammy winning artist. The concert is part of Awakening Events’ Drive-In Theater Tour that provides live entertainment while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy the show from the comfort of their vehicles, or seated outside within their allocated parking space.

Tickets will be sold on a per car basis – limit of six people per car – and will be parked in order of arrival. This is a live, in-person concert experience.

Birdsong Drive-In reopened last month following closures due to COVID-19 and is located in Camden, Tennessee.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event and view more details.