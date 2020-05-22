Scattered Storms And Much Warmer

Weather Update: Monday, May 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 60s. Its also a little more humid. A few areas have received rain and storms this morning, however a boundary just ahead of the surface warm front is lifting ENE with the frontal zone, this will likely bring the second round of storms through this morning and continue into the early afternoon. Short ranged high resolution guidance still shows a lull after about 2-3 PM today along with some broken areas of sunshine. We will likely achieve the high temperature for the day at that point, which should be in the lower 80s. The warm front will move in later tonight, and there could be an isolated storm or a cluster of storms associated with it.



