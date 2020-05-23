Meet Ryley, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Ryley came to Saving The Animals Together rescue along with his sister Ryna when their owner no longer wanted them.

Ryley is 4-months-old, just completed his medical care and is ready to find his forever family.

He gets along great with other puppies, as well as older dogs. He loves to play with toys, and also enjoys spending time playing with people as well.

He likes to cuddle on the couch, but would be up for a family movie night.

Ryley would do good in a family with kids and other dogs, but he would also do well as an only dog.

Ryley’s waiting for a new family to explore life with and learn new things. Could that be you?

If you think Ryley would fit into your family, go to STAT’s website to fill in an adoption application or call (731) 313-7828.

Please be aware that with COVID-19, STAT has transitioned over to virtual meetings for the dogs.