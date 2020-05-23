A Few Scattered Storms This Evening

Weather Update –5:25 p.m. Saturday, May 23rd.

*A Marginal Risk For This Evening*

A marginal risk or 1 out of 5 risk will exist through this evening as warm moist air and weak shear will combine to produce some scattered evening storms. A couple of storms could grow enough to produce at least small hail, gusty winds, and cloud to ground lightning.

Scattered storms return this evening with locally heavy rainfall and cloud to ground lightning. This risk of severe storms is low overall, but a couple of storms may produce hail greater than 3/4 inches in diameter. The best chance of that happening will be in our Mississippi bordering counties, but does not exclude our other counties in west Tennessee.

TONIGHT:

A 50% chance of showers and storms early, then, becoming partly cloudy and with a 20% chance of a lingering shower. Overnight lows will be around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Storms will become more numerous in the 6 to 9 p.m. time frame this evening and should start to taper off some later in the night.

Because of the humidity it could feel hotter than it really is into the Memorial Day weekend. With places are expecting highs in the upper 80s, the humidity could make it feel like it’s in the lower 90’s. The summer pattern will persist into next week, including Memorial Day. The chances for showers and storms is also expected to last through the new week and possibly to end the month, as trends show above average temperatures and wetter than average conditions into June.

