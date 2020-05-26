Jerry R. Blackwell

Jerry R. Blackwell, age 85, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence in

Jackson, TN. He was born in Jackson on March 20, 1935 the son of Joe and Willie

Mae Hailey Blackwell. He was retired from AT&T as a Supervisor and has been a

member of Woodland Baptist Church 40 years.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Hendrix Blackwell of Jackson, TN;

one son, Jay Blackwell of Boston, MA; one daughter, Dr. Jill (Michael) of Oakland,

TN; and three grandchildren, Lacy, Calvin, and Cameron Hodum. He was

preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Joe David Blackwell.

Pallbearers to serve are Ronnie Blackwell, Tim Blackwell, Mike Boatright, Brooks

Cross, Tommy Ferguson, and Vince Worley.

Memorial Contributions can be made Birthchoice, Inc. , 391 Wallace Road,

Jackson, TN 38305 and TN Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 2206, Brentwood, TN

37024.

SERVICES: With controlled social distancing restrictions, the family will be

receiving friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. with a funeral

service following at 1 P.M. in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr.

Charles Pratt and Bro. Stacy McCollum officiating. Burial will follow in Highland

Memorial Gardens Cemetery.