Services for Mrs. Mildred Collins Coleman, 85 of Jackson will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday May 27, 2020 in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Dr. Bill Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Coleman passed away peacefully May 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Mrs. Coleman was born May 14, 1935 in Mercer, TN the daughter of the late Elbert “Cap” Collins and Wilma Helton Collins. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Coleman, her brother Richard Collins and son-in-law Mark Peddy. Mrs. Coleman is survived by a brother, Joe Collins; sisters Nell Robinson and Alice McCage; daughters Starla Peddy and Cindy Waldrop(Keith); grandchildren Michael Jones(Candice) and Alexis Clark (Jordan); great grandchildren Savannah Jones, Easton Jones, and Ellie Clark. She is also survived by a special niece, Carolyn Coleman Brown. Mrs. Coleman was a member of First Baptist Church of Bemis. She also attended East Union Baptist Church for many years. She was retired from Bendix Automotive. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.