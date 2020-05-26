Paul Maxwell Sells

Paul was born on August 2, 1952 in Jackson, TN to the late Clive and Sarah Van Blackmon Sells. Paul worked for the Jackson Fire Department from 1978 to 1996, when he retired. Paul was a lover of animals and had many rescue animals over the years.

Paul is survived by his wife, Judy Cooper Sells of Jackson; son, Daniel Sells of Jackson; and his aunt, Becky Ann Phillips (Alan) of Jackson.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery in Chester County. Friends may gather in the cemetery beginning at 1:30 p.m., a half hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to the family.