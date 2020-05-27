Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy; to close hundreds of stores

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Wednesday, discount home goods retailer Tuesday Morning announced it filed for bankruptcy.

The company blames COVID-19 for prolonged store closures that put a strain on the business.

As part of the company’s reorganization plan, it is preparing to close 230 of its 687 stores to focus on better performing locations.

The first phase of closures will begin this summer.

It is unclear if the Jackson location will be impacted.