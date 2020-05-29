Pamela Jean Thomas passed away May 27 2020 surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer.

She was born March 14 1961 and was raised in Henderson TN. to the late William “Bill” Johnson and Lorean Blackstock Johnson. Pam had a special love for animals, She was her only granddaughters biggest fan never missing a game no matter how near or far “Nanny” always showed up. A special love for her son Jerry for he has always been a pillar of strength carrying “Momma” through anything.

In addition to her parents she is proceeded in death by her youngest son Steven Shane Thomas, and one sister Katie Hamm.

Pamela is survived by one son Jerry Johnson, one special granddaughter Stephanie Johnson, two brothers Danny (Edith) Johnson, Jerry (Faye) Johnson, one sister Sharon Shoemaker and eight nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. George A. Smith and Sons, South Chapel. (731) 427-5555