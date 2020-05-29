SWHRA begins summer food program

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Southwest Human Resource Agency is making sure students do not go hungry this summer.

“Come get the meals for the children. I don’t want to miss anyone who may be needing those meals for their children this summer,” said SWHRA Director of Community Outreach Patti Pickler.

For 16 years the SWHRA has been providing meals for students over the summer. This year they are continuing that tradition.

“We’ve kind of picked up what the school systems were doing. We’re doing drive-thrus where the parents don’t have to get out of the car; just simply as how many children do you have in your home 18 and under,” Pickler said.

Pickler says 10,000 meals are prepared at the SWHRA kitchen in Henderson everyday.

“We are actually preparing to reach 5,000 children a day at this time. We’re preparing a lunch and a breakfast each day to distribute to those 5,000 children,” Pickler said.

From Henderson, those meals are then delivered to seven different counties Monday through Friday.

“We serve Chester, Decatur, Hardin, Hardeman, Henderson, Madison and McNairy,” Pickler said.

The organization will be adding Haywood and Perry Counties over the summer.

“Everyday we’ve reached more and more children, and we are hoping to serve 5,000 meals come Monday, and we do have the capacity to reach more if needed,” Pickler said.

To see the time and locations for the meal program, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.