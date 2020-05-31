Meet Casper, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Casper came to Saving The Animals Together rescue from a local shelter after being found as a stray.

He’s about a year old and has completed his medical care and is ready to find the perfect family.

Casper is believed to be deaf, but it has no reflection on his bubbly personality. He is one of the sweetest and most well behaved dogs you will ever meet.

He’s great with other dogs and cats, and he absolutely loves people. He does extremely well with kids and likes playing with them.

Casper would do well in almost any family setting.

He’s active, outgoing, loves going places and enjoys snuggling on the couch.

He’s just waiting on the perfect family to explore his next adventure with. Is that you?

If you think caper would fit into your family go to STAT’s website to fill out an application.

You can also call (731) 313-7828