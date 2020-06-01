Raymond “Junior” Plunk, Jr.
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Raymond “Junior” Plunk, Jr. of Springville, Tennessee
|Age:
|61
|Place of Death:
|Paris, Tennessee
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|3:00 P.M. Thursday, June 4, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bro. Steve McClure
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Visitation:
|No visitation scheduled
|Date/Place of Birth:
|December 27, 1958 in Humbolt, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Family and friends
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Raymond Paul Plunk, Sr. and Doris Ann Branch Plunk Denton, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Companion: Beth Caldwell Ingram, Paris, Tennessee
|Best Friend:
|Terry Lance Reasons, II, Humbolt, Tennessee
|Daughters: City/State
|Step-daughter: Megan (Heather) Meece, Dyersburg, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Step-son: Timothy (Amber) Meece, Dyersburg, Tennessee
|Grandchildren:
|Step-grandchild: Fisher Meece
|Other Relatives:
|Also survived by cousins, aunts and uncles.
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Plunk was a member of First Christian Church in Paris. He was a self employed carpenter. He was an active member of the Paris Moose Lodge. Junior was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In lieu of flowers and to help defray funeral expenses, memorials may be made to: McEvoy Funeral Home