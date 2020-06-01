Raymond “Junior” Plunk, Jr.

Name: City & State Raymond “Junior” Plunk, Jr. of Springville, Tennessee
Age: 61
Place of Death: Paris, Tennessee
Date of Death: Sunday, May 31, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 3:00 P.M. Thursday, June 4, 2020
Place of Funeral: Graveside
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Steve McClure
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Visitation: No visitation scheduled
Date/Place of Birth: December 27, 1958 in Humbolt, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Family and friends
 Raymond Paul Plunk, Sr. and Doris Ann Branch Plunk Denton, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Companion: Beth Caldwell Ingram, Paris, Tennessee
Best Friend: Terry Lance Reasons, II, Humbolt, Tennessee
Daughters: City/State Step-daughter: Megan (Heather) Meece, Dyersburg, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Step-son: Timothy (Amber) Meece, Dyersburg, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Step-grandchild: Fisher Meece
Other Relatives: Also survived by cousins, aunts and uncles.
Personal Information: Mr. Plunk was a member of First Christian Church in Paris. He was a self employed carpenter. He was an active member of the Paris Moose Lodge. Junior was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. 

In lieu of flowers and to help defray funeral expenses, memorials may be made to: McEvoy Funeral Home

 

