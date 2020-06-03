Juvenile charged in April accidental shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a juvenile is now facing charges in connection with an accidental shooting in April.

Police confirmed Wednesday the juvenile has been charged with reckless homicide in the April 25 death of Kontravis Bond, 19.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. April 25 at 106 Robin Lane. Investigators say Bond was found shot outside the home.

Bond was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say they juvenile is currently awaiting a hearing in Madison County Juvenile Court.