Scattered Storms In The Afternoon

Weather Update – 8:22 a.m. – Wednesday, June 3rd

For the 5th day in a row, today was rain-free in West Tennessee! That will change for some today as a few scattered storms will break out over the area in the afternoon hours.

TODAY:

Dry weather in the morning followed by a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Storms should be of the garden variety but could feature those heavy summer like downpours as well as small hail.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy weather is expected this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Not everyone will get rain today or tomorrow, but some downpours and thunderstorms producing frequent lightning will be possible so when thunder roars head indoors! Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s during the afternoon with cloudier skies and a likelier chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

