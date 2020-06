GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Nearly a year after the start of the project, an idea has come to life.



Joseph Ayers teamed up with Animal Planet star Pete Nelson to create treehouses in Gatlinburg. Nelson is the host of Treehouse Masters.

He designed eight new treehouses for this project, that will soon be available to rent.

If you’re interested in looking at or renting one, visit Treehouse Grove.