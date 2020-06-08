Joseph Franklin (Frank) Hall, Jr., 72, peacefully went to be with our Lord on May 20, 2020 in Franklin, TN, having been surrounded by his loving family. Frank is survived by his beloved family, his wife of 43 years, Carol Sipes Hall, a daughter Caroline V. Hall of Jackson, TN and his son, Joseph F. Hall III, of Huntsville AL. Frank was the owner of Hall Insurance Agency in Jackson, TN. Frank was born to Joe F. Hall, Sr. and Madeline Terry Hall on February 26, 1948.

Frank’s family will always remember him as a wonderful, loving, caring and generous person of great Christian faith. His laughter, smile, kindness, and loving presence will be greatly missed.

Frank is survived by his sister-in-law Gina Sipes Forter (Tim) and their children Ben Fortner of Hernando, MS, Carrie Irvine (Jack), John Fortner (Heather), both of Memphis, TN, His brother-in-laws Bill H. Sipes Jr., (Margaret) and their son Smithy (Allison) Sipes, all of Celebration, Fl., and Louis Sipes (Donna), and their children Michelle Jenkins (Mark), and Will Sipes (Jade), all of Birmingham, AL, and Matthew Sipes (Ashley), of Jackson, TN. His sister Carolyn Hall Eldridge (Jimmy) and their children Stephen Eldridge (Lolly) and Michael Eldridge (Hailey), of Jackson, TN. Frank is survived by many wonderful and very cherished and loved great nieces and nephews.

Frank graduated from Jackson High School in 1966, attended The University of Memphis,

and graduated with a Business degree from Union University, Jackson, TN. Frank was a member and officer of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and made many life long friends both in ATO and at Union University. Frank was a very talented golfer for many years, and was selected to be on the Jackson High School Golf Team, and the Union University Golf Team. He served his country in the National Guard for six years and had many friends in the National Guard.

Frank was a long time member of the Jackson Rotary Club, and he served on the Board of the Jackson Rotary Club. Frank was a Paul Harris Fellow of the International Rotary Foundation. Frank enjoyed the fellowship of the Rotary Club for many years.

Frank was a life long loyal member of First Baptist Church of Jackson, TN, and was later a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church of Brentwood, TN, was a long time member of the Gideons, and was a supporter of many charitable organizations.

A private family memorial service was held at Brentwood Methodist Church, Brentwood, TN., on June 5, 2020 with Ministers Dietrich (Deech) Kirk and Chaplain Aaron Menard officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to : Brentwood United Methodist Church, The Sowers Fund, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 or The Salvation Army, PO Box 486, Jackson, TN,