Services for Mrs. Felicia Farr-Fuller, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12 Noon at the Liberty Technology Magnet High School. The interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She will lie in state at Liberty Technology on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Fuller will begin on Wednesday, at 11:55 A.M. C.S.T., via Desktop, Laptop or IPad, go to www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on her Obituary and click Media.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.